Denver “Denny” LeRoy Cleeton, 58, of rural Louisiana died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at his home near Louisiana.

Funeral services were at 1 p.m., Monday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Rev. Randall Cone officiated. Burial was in Smyrna Cemetery near Middletown.

Visitation was from 11 a.m., until time of service at 1 p.m., Monday at the funeral home.

He was born May 11, 1958 in Kansas City to Denver Sr. and Adeline Trower Cleeton. He married Anna June Dotson Dec. 29, 1990 at the Grassy Creek Baptist Church near Louisiana.

He is survived by his wife, Anna of the home; one daughter, Shana Cleeton of St. Charles; four step-children, Deb Howland of Nebo, Ill., David Norris and Darrell Norris, both of Cecil, Ga., and Daniel Norris of Louisiana; two grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; seven step-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Gaylord “Cleet” Cleeton.

Denny had been employed as a truck driver for Pike County Concrete Company for a few years. He was later employed as a truck driver for Abel Oil Company in Louisiana until his retirement.

He was a member of the Grassy Creek Baptist Church in rural Louisiana. He enjoyed classic cars, fishing and watching old movies in his spare time.

