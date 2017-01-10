The People's Tribune

Johnny H. “Buster” Summers, 83, of Curryville died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at his home.

Visitation was held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home.

Cremation will follow per his wishes.

Johnny was born April 9, 1933 in Elsberry the son of Rupert and Mattie Lucile Branham Summers. On Sept. 16, 1961 in the Bethel Methodist Church in Dow, Ill., he married Ruth Ann Wallace. She survives.

Other survivors include three sons, Roger Summers and wife, Pam of Curryville, Bryon Summers and wife, Elizabeth of Middletown and Darren Summers of Curryville; 10 grandchildren, Jessie Powell, Sheridan Jenusz, Ashley Branham, Brittney Reuther, Cody Summers, Justin Summers, Anna Summers, Danielle Delany, Levi Summers, and Zila Summers; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Anna Marie Blake of Foley and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Harold Summers; sisters, Mae LaBancca, Dorothy Wells, Gordon Summers, Edna Reed, Jeanette Davis, Imogene Delcore and Bessie Summers; a granddaughter, Daphne Summers.

Johnny grew up in Elsberry and attended High School in Troy, moved to Curryville in 1981 and worked the milk route for eight years. He was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Bowling Green and enjoyed fishing, hunting in Colorado and pheasant hunting in Champaign, Ill.

He also enjoyed woodworking , metal working, finding things with his metal detector and he could fix anything. He worked at West Central Sales in Jerseyville, Ill., for 12 years, was a steel worker for Glascow Steel Company where he traveled and lived in various states, and spent eight years working the milk route with Mid-American Dairyman Company and retired in 1989.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

