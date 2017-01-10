Betty Dowell Eoff, 86, of Bowling Green died Monday, Jan. 3, 2017 at Moore-Pike Nursing Home in Bowling Green.

A Mass of Christian Burial was at 10 a.m., Friday, at St. Clement Catholic Church with Fr. Bill Peckman officiating. Burial was in the St. Clement Cemetery.

Visitation was from 4-7 p.m., Thursday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

Betty was born Dec. 13, 1930 in Silex, the daughter of Walter and Anna Bell Royster Shaw. She married Marvin Dowell Oct. 30, 1948. He preceded her in death in September 1983. Betty later married Walter Eoff in November 1992. He preceded her in death August 2005.

Survivors include sons, Robert Dowell Sr., and wife, Jan of Metairie, La., and Marvin Floyd Dowell and wife, Linda of Bowling Green; a daughter, Penny Gast of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Jennifer Frisbey and husband, Shane, Robbie Dowell Jr. and wife, Heidi, Sean Dowell and wife, Tammy, Katie Maras and husband, Brandon, Aaron Dowell, Ashley Geissert and husband, Tyson, Austin Dowell and wife, Chelse and Colton Gast; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, Bill Shaw and wife, Trudy; a sister, Wanda Colbert; nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, a sister, Darlene Green; a brother, James Shaw and son-in-law, Pete Gast.

Betty was born and grew up in the Silex area, but lived most of her life in Bowling Green. She was a member of the St. Clement Catholic Church. She enjoyed her work.

It was her passion. She enjoyed spending with her neighbors and having coffee together. She hosted big holiday dinners for the family and she would send packages of cookies to all of her family, including her family down south during the holidays. Betty enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers were Aaron Dowell, Austin Dowell, Robbie Dowell, Sean Dowell and Preston Frisbey.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

Comments