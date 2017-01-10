Robert ‘Bob’Arnold Wahl

Robert Arnold Wahl (Bob) died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 at Lynn’s Heritage House where he had been a resident since June 2015.

Per his wishes a celebration of life will be held on May 20 at Collier Funeral Home, Louisiana. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., and a service will follow at 10 a.m.

He was born in Louisiana May 21, 1926, the son of Dorothy Smith and Clarence Guy Wahl. He loved Louisiana and the life it provided. He loved the outdoors and was particularly fond of quail, duck, and goose hunting.

Bob graduated from Louisiana High School in 1944 and attended Westminster College in Fulton. After one semester he dropped out of college to join the war effort. At San Diego, Calif., he was assigned to the Cruiser Cleveland which then headed through the Pacific. Still 18 years old, he was a communications specialist. He interpreted and reported communications from the fleet that directed the positioning and destination of the Cleveland. We are forever thankful that he was assigned to the one ship in the Navy that did not take casualties in WWII.

After his service ended, he resumed his college studies majoring in business at the University of Missouri-Columbia. After his junior year however, he decided to drop out again; saying that he was getting educated for a job that would take him away from his beloved home town. In Louisiana, he reconnected with the sister of a high school classmate. He married Martha Louise Shaffner at her parents’, William and Jessie Shaffner home Jan. 28, 1951. To this union was born a daughter: Barbara Wahl Bollenberg and a son, William Robert Wahl.

He worked most of his career at Stark Bro. Nurseries serving as both traffic manager and office manager, ushering in the automated age under his watch. When his wife was diagnosed with a terminal illness he retired to take care of her.

After her death in April 1990, he managed a farm he had purchased with a friend, and quietly developed into a very skilled investor. He also became dear friends with Connie Scobee who had lost her husband in 1990 as well.

After a long and supportive friendship, Connie also died. It was then that another old friend, Wanda Lewellen, came back into his life. Wanda was the center of his life in his final years. Her grace and character matched his. He was extremely blessed by the women in his life.

He will be remembered as the “Best Dad Ever”, with apologies to those who think your Dad held that title.

Bob was smart, funny, loving, and generous. He was the dad who drove the boat while the kids water-skied. He was the dad who cleaned the fish we caught, or kept the fire going while we ice skated. He was the dad who “smelled a mushroom” to alert us that one was in the vicinity so we could “find it”. Even though he hated to travel out of town, he was the dad who took his family on long car trips, to both coasts, so that they could see and appreciate the country. He was also the one who stopped at Howard Johnsons in the evening where mom had a sensible meal and the rest had strawberry shortcake and banana splits.

He will be remembered for his kindness and generosity to family and friends. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church.

Bob will be greatly missed by his children, Barbara Bollenberg and husband, Bill, and William. His grandchildren are Meaghan Bollenberg, Brienne Harris and husband, Brad, and Brent Bollenberg and wife, Laurel. His great-grandchildren are Logan, Hudson, and Colton Harris, and Kellen and Evelyn Bollenberg. Also surviving are his brother-in-law, Bill Sweeney and wife, Mardella, nephew, Bill Sweeney and wife, Dawn, sister in-law, Billie Chappell and nieces, Rebecca Cusick and husband, Terry, Jan Wells and husband, Harrison, and Bobbie Dahlgren and husband, Tim and their children.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the First Presbyterian Church, the YMCA, or donor’s choice to benefit Louisiana would be appreciated.

Comments