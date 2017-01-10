Doris Lilly Mink, 83, of Vandalia died Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at University Hospital.

Family will receive friends from 9-11 a.m., Saturday at First Baptist Church of Vandalia. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Vandalia.

She was born Oct. 10, 1933, in Vandalia the daughter of Lesley V. and Susie Pew Hays. She was married in 1951 to Bryan Joseph Mink. He preceded her in death Dec. 6, 1979.

She is survived by three children, Anita Carter of Columbia, Kevin Mink of Columbia, and Mickey Mink and wife, Kelly of Vandalia; two grandchildren, Nicki Carter, and Bryan Mink and his special friend, Josh Simmons, all of Columbia; two sisters, Evelyn Dudley and Shirley Jennings and husband, Charlie, both of Vandalia; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband of over 28 years, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Sonny, Venton, Jerry, Bill, and Dean; two sisters, Wanda and Dorothy; and two nieces, Dorothy Dudley and Carol Dudley Moore.

Doris worked as a seamstress for Bobbie Brooks Garment Factory and later retired from Cal-Jac Garment Factory in 1993. She enjoyed her Kindle and time spent with her many friends on Facebook.

She spent many hours playing cards, pitch and pinochle, while her husband was still living. She enjoyed St. Louis Cardinal baseball and all Mizzou sports. She attended several Mizzou basketball games and even one football game.

Most of all she treasured time spent with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Ellis Fischel Cancer Center.

