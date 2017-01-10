NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS Looking for compassionate, caring, self-motivated individual to care for elderly residents in assisted living setting full-time, 12-8 and part-time 4-12. Must be or willing to train to be Level 1 Medication Aide. Competitive wages. Must be willing to work flexible shifts. Must pass pre-employment drug screen. Apply in person only. Phone calls not accepted. Lynn’s Heritage House 800 Kelly Lane – Louisiana, MO. EOE

IMMEDIATE OPENINGS Trailerman Trailers has immediate openings for long-term employees to add to our manufacturing team. General Laborers: perform a variety of tasks in the parts, prep and flooring department. Candidates must be familiar with shop equipment, hand tools, power tools, pneumatic tools, and able to accurately read a tape measure. Candidates should be familiar with hoists and forklifts, loading and unloading shipments, inventory and stocking materials. MIG Welders: MIG welding experience plus use of a cutting torch, use of a square and fork truck operation, along with comprehension and math skills. Candidate must be able to interpret prints, diagrams and associated shop paperwork to determine appropriate welding process. Applicant must successfully complete an on-site welding test. Prior experience in a manufacturing setting is a plus. Part-time and full-time positions available. Attendance, attitude, and strong work ethics are key. Applicant must be self motivated, able to communicate well and follow instructions, plus be able to work within a team or in a single station. To apply, please visit www.trailermantrailers.net or stop by Trailerman Trailers, Inc., 19790 Highway 54, Louisiana, MO 63353 for an application. No phone calls please. Pre-employment Drug Testing required • Competitive Wage and Benefit Package (Health Insurance, Retirement Account, Vacation, Paid Holidays and More) • Pay Bonus Incentives Available • EOE

HELP WANTED 5 Star Nursing Home looking for motivated individuals for • RN day shift, 7-3, full or part-time • CNA/NA part-time weekends. All shifts. Competitive pay, full-time benefits, retirement package, flexible scheduling. Elsberry Health Care Center 1827 Hwy. B – Elsberry – 898-2880

HELP WANTED Wayne B. Smith Inc. is seeking a Heavy Equipment/Diesel Mechanic. Must pass pre-employment drug screen and background check. Email resume to marksmith@waynebsmithinc.com Wayne B. Smith Inc. PO Box 399 – Highway 79 South – Louisiana, MO 63353 Phone 573-754-5361, 573-754-4566 or 1-800-9WAYNEB or Fax 573-754-4565.

HELP WANTED Pike County Health Department, Home Health & Hospice is seeking an experienced RN Case Manager. Day time position available for an experienced registered nurse in the field of home health & hospice. Applicant must possess at least 1 year of home care or acute care setting, as well as being familiar with patient assessment, quality care, teaching of patients/ caregivers and performance of skilled procedures. Position is full time and benefit eligible including: 13 paid holidays, retirement plan, IRA matching, medical insurance, vacation, sick and personal leave. for more information please contact the office at 324-2111 or visit their website at www.pikecountyhealth.org

HVAC TECHNICIAN Growing residential and commercial service company looking for HVAC technicians. Must have experience. Send resumes to Box 5 c/o The People’s Tribune, P.O. Box 440, Bowling Green, MO 63334

IS CARING YOUR CALLING? Maple Grove Lodge is searching for compassionate caregivers to join our family-oriented team. We offer Nurse Aide Certification at no cost to you. Competitive wage scale & benefits. Apply in person at Maple Grove Lodge 2407 Kentucky Street, Louisiana EOE

HELP WANTED Are you tired of being over the road all the time? Do you wish you could be home every day? Twin Valley Transport LLC is seeking a driver that has in his/her possession a valid Class “A” license with Haz-Mat and Tanker endorsements. Driver will be home every day and weekends. Run the hours you desire. All new trucks, no junk! This position requires you be at least 22 years of age, no felonies in the last 5 years, no more than 1 accident in the last 12 months, no more than 3 accidents in 3 years. A clean MVR and at least 6 months CDL “A” driving experience. No major violations in the last 3 years. If interested, please contact Tom @ Twin Valley Transport LLC at 573-324-8616.

NEW JERUSALEM Tabernacle of Praise Church is seeking a piano/keyboard player who plays gospel/contemporary music. Contact Pastor Walter, 636-887-3480. (x4-14)

NOW HIRING IN BOWLING GREEN! Computer/ inventory positions available. D&D, 636-462-8069.

NOW HIRING – BOWLING GREEN – Must be able to move appliances and be mechanically inclined and be self-motivated. D&D, 636-462-8069. (x2-14)

CAREER OPPORTUNITY Green Supply, a nationally recognized wholesale distributor in Vandalia is currently seeking qualified candidates for the following position: Account Clerk Ideal candidate will possess: Quick Books experience (preferred), previous bookkeeping experience, attention to detail, ability to maintain strict confidentiality, and excellent work attendance history. Applications available at Green Supply 3059 Audrain Road 581 – Vandalia No phone calls. Send resume to jobs@greensupply.com

LOOKING FOR A FLEXIBLE JOB? We are a family oriented Skilled Nursing Facility looking for LPN’s or RN’s to join our team of skilled and compassionate nurses. Self-scheduling for your convenience. Must have current nursing license in the state of Missouri. Excellent wage scale and benefits. Come Join Our Family! Apply in person at Maple Grove Lodge 2407 Kentucky Street in Louisiana. EOE

PIKE COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL has the following employment opportunity. Please visit our website at www.pcmh-mo.org to apply and join our award-winning team. Full-Time FNP Clinics – Benefits Eligible Full-Time Eve/Night RN Med-Surg. – Benefits Eligible Full-Time Info. Services Liaison Benefits Eligible Part-Time Surgery Scrub Tech Possibly a combined position that could lead to full-time PRN – Cook and PRN – RN (Outpatient Surgery). Apply online or in person at Pike County Memorial Hospital 2305 Georgia • Louisiana, MO 63353 (573)754-5531, ext 106 www.pcmh-mo.org EOE

