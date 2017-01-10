Bowling Green Board Discusses Wastewater, Snow Removal

City To Take Stock Of Vacant Properties In 2017

The city’s water quality and potential changes to the wastewater facility were among the items discussed by the Bowling Green Board of Aldermen general committee on Monday, Jan. 9.

Board Chair Kim Luebrecht asked for clarification on a yellow tint to the city’s water that had been reported by numerous residents recently. Bo Stinnett, of Alliance Water Resources, explained the tint was caused by a couple of things that included a chemical reaction and colder water temperatures.

“Even at its worst [the water] tested fine for quality,” Stinnett assured the board.

He noted the water was not and is not dangerous. The water department recently flushed the entire system to restore stability to the system as well. Stinnett pointed out there may still be some reports of yellow tint in areas where the lines reach a great distance or are a dead end.

Mayor Don Hunter requested that Alliance provide an explanation to city hall any time there is a problem in the future so that board members could be better informed to discuss matters with residents who may call.

City Administrator Barb Allison agreed that she could send a memo to board members and others whenever a problem comes up in the future.

The board also heard from Kyle Pociask, of Four Points Land Surveying & Engineering, on a potential disinfection system to be added at the wastewater plant.

Pociask told board members that the Department of Natural Resources has given the city until 2020 to comply with new regulations to treat wastewater with ultra-violet disinfection. He offered a two-phase proposal on Monday. The first phase would be a study of the current system, visits to other similar installations in other areas, and a comprehensive cost estimate for the actual project.

The second phase would be designing the project and bidding the services, along with consultation services throughout the project.

Pociask said the project could cost anywhere from $200,000 to $250,000 for total construction and implementation. He added much will depend on other stipulations by DNR on monitoring discharge.

Board members unanimously agreed to pass the proposal along for consideration at the regular board meeting that will be held on Jan. 23 this month.

Stinnett also explained to board members that snow removal is done after about two to three inches of accumulation starting with the emergency snow routes. He said when there is less than two inches the snow doesn’t push and actually can make surfaces more slick. He added that salt and chips are dropped at busy intersections.

The board also received a report from Building Inspector/Code Enforcement Officer Mel Orf. He informed members that he plans to send letters to every owner of vacant property within city limits later this month to assess the intentions and plans for those properties.

Board members asked about a couple of troublesome properties including the former flower shop owned by Gary Rahmeyer that was located at the corner of the square. Board member Craig Burnett requested the city look into the insurance implications if maintenance is not done to the building.

The board also approved a new pool maintenance agreement with the Twin Pike Family YMCA be moved forward for consideration at the regular meeting later this month.

The board also opted against purchasing a 2006 Ford 3/4 ton truck for the water department to replace a 1/2 ton one that is no longer safely operational. The board agreed to keep looking for a truck that has a warranty.

The board will meet in regular session on Monday, Jan. 23 at 5:30 due to holiday rescheduling.

Comments