Last Week To File For Local Candidates Seeking Office

Deadline For April Election Is Tuesday, Jan. 17

It is the last week for local individuals looking to seek office in the April election to throw their names in the hat.

Numerous municipal and school board seats will be decided in the election on April 4 and the filing deadline for candidates is next Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. The filing period started on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016.

Bowling Green

Three seats on the Bowling Green Board of Aldermen will be up for grabs. All three incumbents have filed to be reelected but so far have no challengers.

Ward I: Janice Robinson (I).

Ward II: Terry Burris (I).

Ward III: Kim Luebrecht (I).

All three seats are two-year terms.

Louisiana

Four seats on the Louisiana City Council will be decided in April. All four seats are two-year terms.

Ward I: Nancy Evans (I).

Ward II: Kathy Smith (I) and Robert (Bob) Jenne.

Ward III: no filings (the seat is currently held by Brice Chandler who has not filed for reelection). Ward IV: Chris Koetters (I).

Clarksville

The mayoral seat and two seats on the Board of Aldermen will be voted on in April.

Mayor: Jo Anne Smiley (I).

North Ward: Sue Lindemann (I).

South Ward: no filings (the seat is currently held by Mike Osborne).

Eolia

There will be three openings on the Eolia Board of Trustees this election. So far incumbents Barry Pfister and Kathleen Watson have filed for office. The seat currently held by John Jerry Burbridge is also up this year.

Curryville

The election for Curryville may be a little confusing for some. There are three at-large two-year terms for their city board. Incumbent Ashley Wilburn has filed and Ronnie Singleton, who currently holds another seat, has not filed.

There will also be two one-year unexpired terms to fill on the board. One was appointed to Jackie Grimmett, who has not filed in this election.

Curryville should also have the position of city collector on the ballot for election this April. No one has filed for office at this time and the work is currently being conducted by Sherri Noel, the city clerk and deputy collector.

Frankford

The positions of mayor and two at-large city board members look to be decided in April.

Mayor: no filings (Roger Owens currently serves as mayor but has not filed for reelection.

The two-year seats of Tammy Epperson and Pat Miles will also expire though no filings were reported as of press time. There will also be a one-year unexpired term to be filled on the board.

Farber

The seats of mayor and two members of the Board of Aldermen will be decided.

Mayor: no filings (John Hodde currently serves in the position).

The seats of Gary Stubblefield and Ronald Greenplate are also up though no filings have come in. Both aldermanic seats are two-year terms.

Vandalia

Three seats will be decided on the Vandalia Board of Aldermen in April.

Ward I: Teresa Wenzel. (The seat is currently held by Bob Dunn who has not filed.)

Ward II: Dempsey Dixon (I).

Ward III: Debbie Hopke. (The seat is currently held by Gabe Jennings who has not filed.)

All three seats are two-year terms.

Bowling Green School Board

There will be three seats on the Bowling Green R-I Board of Education decided in April. All three seats are three-year terms. So far incumbents Roger Colbert and Allen Chandler have filed. Linda Luebrecht’s seat is also up but she has not filed for reelection as of press time.

Louisiana School Board

There will also be three seats up for grabs on the Louisiana R-II Board of Education. Incumbent Josh DePriest is the only one who has filed at this time. Seats currently held by Rob Lumley and Daryle Wallace are also up. All are three-year terms.

Clopton School Board

There will also be three seats up on the Clopton R-III Board of Education. Incumbents Melaney Mathis and Robert Danuser have filed. The seat currently held by Greg Talbert is also up.

Van-Far School Board

There will also be three seats up on the Van-Far R-I Board of Education in April. Incumbents Jaymes Hopke and Larry Wheeler have filed. The seat of Kimber Nation is also up.

Silex School Board

There will also be three seats up on the Silex Board of Education. Incumbent Tom Kreuger has filed along with Jack Price. The seats currently held by Steve Miller and Julie Rodgers are up but neither have filed as of press time.

BONCL School Board

There will also be three seats up on the BONCL R-X Board of Education. Incumbents Linda Beers and Kevin Keele have filed along with Vicky Aldridge. The seat currently held by Jan Shuford is also up.

PCMH Board of Trustees

The five-year term of Margaret McIllroy Goodin will expire in April. She has filed for reelection.

