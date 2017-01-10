East Central Drug Task Force Is Ruled Against In Sunshine Law Case

A case against the East Central Drug Task Force (ECDTF) has brought clarity to how it must operate meetings and provide information going forward.

The case was brought against the ECDTF and other parties by a former Missouri man who now studies law in Colorado. Aaron Malin sued after attempting to obtain documents under the state’s Sunshine Law and attend a meeting. He was denied numerous records requests and was not allowed to enter a meeting.

Some of the information he was given by then-Sheriff Miller contained redactions that were not noted or explained.

On Dec. 31, 2016, Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd, of the 12th Judicial Circuit Court in Audrain County, ruled in favor of Malin and determined that the body was a public entity that must post meeting notices and provide detailed minutes of open meetings in addition to allowing attendance.

The case may also be examined in February to determine whether former Audrain County Sheriff Stuart Miller acted improperly in redacting information that was provided to Malin. A teleconference call between the parties involved and their attorneys is slated for Feb. 22.

While redactions are allowed in documents of a sensitive nature that are released to the public, a notation must be made.

Since the suit was filed last year, the ECDTF has made numerous changes prior to the ruling including making meetings open to the public.

Malin has filed suits against numerous similar task forces while examining how the bodies operated and how taxpayer dollars were allocated/spent.

