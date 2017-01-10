Citizen’s Advisory Group To Evaluate Improvements At Basinger, Scott’s Corners

The Missouri Department of Transportation has asked area leaders to help determine the best options to improve the intersections known as Basinger Corner and Scott’s Corner, both in Audrain County on the U.S. 54/MO 19 corridor.

A citizen’s advisory group has been created and will hold its second meeting at 4 p.m., this Friday, Jan. 13, at the Community R-VI School in Laddonia. The public and media are invited to attend.

“The first meeting was held last month, and we had excellent input,” said MoDOT Area Engineer Brian Haeffner. “The role of the CAG is to provide input to MoDOT and help gauge the interest of those they represent in the community,” he explained. Once a direction has been determined for the type of safety improvement, a public meeting will be held.

“At this first meeting, we reviewed the safety audit information specific to these intersections and looked at various options for improvements,” Haeffner explained. In this second meeting, the CAG will compare the options identified and select the best option to move forward when funding is available.

Members of the CAG who have been invited to participate include Jay Houghton, Missouri State Representative, Alan Winders, Audrain County Commissioner, Roger Cope – City of Martinsburg Fire Department, Josh Deimeke with the City of Laddonia, Kyle Pound, an area resident and farmer, and Cheryl Mack with Community R-VI School.

