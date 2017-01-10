Hawks Win Championship Over Bulldogs

For the second straight year the Clopton Hawks worked the fourth seed in their home tournament to a championship run, completing the quest with another win over Louisiana.

The Hawks had the second-seeded Bulldogs off their game from the opening tip, forcing Louisiana to turn the ball over in four of their first five possessions. Meanwhile, Kevin Hammett drained a three and Stephen Talbert hit a pair of free-throws for a 5-0 lead.

Hammett hit another trey after Louisiana got on the board and the Hawks went on to build a 13-4 advantage by the end of the first quarter.

Louisiana righted the offense in the second quarter, but could only match the Hawks as Hammett hit another pair of three point shots in the quarter for Clopton.

Michael Francis hit a three of his own and scored eight of his 10 points in the second quarter for Louisiana.

The Hawks carried a 27-18 lead to the locker room at halftime.

The second half started very much like the first as Louisiana turned the ball over several times and continued to look out of sync for most of the third quarter.

Collin Lockard scored six points in the quarter and Hammett drained another shot from beyond the three point arc.

Derek Richards started to find his form as the quarter wore on, scoring five points in the later portions of the third.

Clopton extended the advantage to a 41-27 lead by the end of the frame.

The Bulldogs made a push in the fourth as Richards scored eight and Hunter Feldewerth notched seven in the final eight minutes, but Clopton was able to convert nine of 10 free throws to preserve a 60-49 win for the team’s second consecutive Clopton Tournament championship.

Clopton was 21-26 from the charity stripe as Louisiana was 10-21.

Coach Craig Smith said he was very pleased with the way the boys executed the game plan throughout most of the game. He noted there were two many turnovers and empty possessions in the second quarter.

He added they were a special group of kids who have been playing together since the third grade.

“They enjoy playing for each other and with each other. That’s what it’s all about.”

He also noted the great performances by Talbert and Hammett.

While Talbert was named the Tournament MVP, Hammett was named the Community State Bank TribCast Player of the Game and also earned membership to the All-Tournament team. Louisiana’s Derek Richards also earned All-Tourney honors.

Hammett led the Hawks with 21 points, two assists and a steal. Talbert had 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Collin Lockard had nine points and seven rebounds. Scott Kuntz had six points. Landon Hall contributed two points, six rebounds, a block and a steal. Mark Frank also had two points, nine assists and two steals.

Hammett discussed the win on TribCast following the game. He noted the team has grown up together and has learned to strive for goals as a team. He added that games against Louisiana are always fun because everyone knows one another and it’s more like backyard ball.

Richards led the way for the Bulldogs with 15 points, Michael Francis had 10 points and five assists, Hunter Feldewerth had 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Zac Harrison scored seven and had three rebounds. P.J. Francis had four points, two assists and four steals and Isaac King rounded out scoring with three points.

Coach Matt Smith said he was extremely happy with how the team battled throughout the tournament noting they had to dig down and press the entire second half of the semifinal against Wellsville to get a spot in the championship game.

“In the championship game we ran into a physical Clopton team that is playing good right now. We obviously have work to do in order to get to the level I think we can get to. It starts with having the discipline to take ownership in trying to do the right thing,” Coach Matt Smith remarked.

Clopton Hawks

Clopton reached the title game with a 62-49 opening round win over (5) Barat Academy. The Hawks had an impressive 57-54 win in the semifinal over top-seeded Monroe City, handing the Panthers their first loss of the season.

In the semifinal, the Hawks started hot as five different Clopton players notched points in the first quarter and Clopton outscored the Panthers 15-6.

Clopton was able to hold All-Tournament team member C.E. Talton to just four points in the first quarter.

Talton did heat up in the second, hitting three of four from the free-throw line and finishing the quarter with seven points.

The Panthers edged the Hawks 18-17 in a back and forth quarter despite nine points from Stephen Talbert in the second.

Landon Hall scored five in the third quarter, but the Hawks were outscored 15-10 by Monroe and led by only three heading to the fourth.

The Panthers briefly caught the Hawks and took over the lead in the final quarter, but the Hawks converted 9 of 12 from the free-throw line.

Both teams notched 15 points in the fourth as Clopton snagged the upset win. Talbert finished the night with 20 points and Landon Hall added 15 to lead the Hawks in the win.

The Hawks downed the Barat Academy Eagles in the opening round thanks to a good start and lots of opportunities from the free-throw line.

Clopton shot 24-35 from the line in the game. The Eagles were 0-2 from the line over four quarters.

The Hawks led by just five at the half against an Eagle team that turned over all five starters from a year ago.

Clopton extended the lead to seven after three quarters and outscored Barat 23-17 for the 62-49 win.

Talbert finished the night with 18 points, while Landon Hall and Scott Kuntz each scored 13 in the opening round win.

Louisiana Bulldogs

Louisiana made it two the championship game with wins over (7) Wright City, 60-24, in the old gym on Tuesday and 56-51 over (3) Wellsville in the semifinal on Thursday night.

The opening round win ended up a lopsided win, but scoring was sporadic as the game opened.

Derek Richards, Michael Francis and Hunter Feldewerth all hit three point shots, but Louisiana held just a four point lead after a quarter.

Richards scored at will in the second quarter for the Bulldogs, notching 15 to stake Louisiana to a 36-15 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs defense again held Wright City to just five points in the third quarter to extend the lead to 54-20 heading to the fourth with a running clock.

Richards ended his night with 24 points to lead all scorers. Michael Francis finished with nine points and Feldewerth notched seven in the win.

Things were more interesting in the semifinal against the pesky Wellsville Tigers.

Both teams were shooting well to start the game as Richards drained 10 points for the Bulldogs and All-Tourney team member Seth Oliver hit for six for a 16-16 tie after the first quarter.

Wellsville used foul shots in the second quarter to build an eight point lead by halftime.

Jacob Ussery was 7-8 for Wellsville from the line for 10 points in the quarter.

The Bulldogs limited the Tigers as just three players scored in the third. Five different Bulldogs scored in the quarter to cut the Wellsville lead to just five points heading to the fourth quarter.

In the final frame Richards was unstoppable, scoring 11 points while Michael Francis netted seven.

Louisiana was a perfect 8-8 from the free-throw line to overtake the Tigers down the stretch and earn a spot in the title game.

