Lady Hawks Earn Fourth Consecutive Tourney Title

The number one state-ranked Clopton Lady Hawks picked up their fourth straight Clopton Tournament title and 13th overall in tournament history on Friday night with a second straight win over Monroe City 46-45, thanks to a late defensive stand.

The Hawks remain unbeaten with the victory, while handing the Panthers their first loss of the season.

Clopton started strong, edging the Lady Panthers 13-11 in the opening quarter as Kaitlyn Kuntz and Katie McCrory hit three pointers and three other Hawks chipped in buckets to balance the scoring.

The lead grew to four by halftime as Emily Brune drained a trey and Kuntz added another for the Hawks in the quarter.

Asjia Troy and Jada Summers kept the Lady Panthers close scoring eight and seven points respectively through the first half. Clopton carried a 25-21 lead into the third quarter.

Ashtyn Lagemann scored six points in the third for Clopton. The Hawks lead continued to inch forward, stretching to six points heading to the final quarter, 39-33.

A pair of three pointers from Monroe City’s Madi Hays and Delanie Okenfuss brought the Lady Panthers back in the fourth.

Brune hit three of four free-throws in the quarter and the Lady Hawks held a one point lead coming out of a timeout with 8.8 seconds remaining.

On the inbound play, Kaitlyn Kuntz rejected Hays’ pass and Jillian Lockard fell on the loose ball, but was tied up with the possession arrow pointing in favor of the Lady Panthers.

The call gave Monroe City another chance with six seconds remaining.

This time the inbound pass connected with Troy near the halfcourt stripe. Troy sent the ball inside, then back out to Emilie Okenfuss four feet outside the three point line.

Just before the buzzer Okenfuss launched the long range shot with Kuntz in her face. The shot rimmed out as the buzzer sounded with the Clopton defense sealing the 46-45 championship win.

Lagemann finished the contest with a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds (two blocks and six assists) to earn Tournament MVP honors. She was also awarded the Community State Bank TribCast Player of the Game.

Kuntz joined Lagemann on the All-Tournament team with nine points, four steals and three assists. Monroe City’s Summers (19 points) and Troy (8 points) also earned All-Tournament honors.

Also in the championship win Jillian Lockard netted seven points, seven rebounds and two assists. Emily Brune had six points, two steals and a rebound. Katie McCrory had five points, Kassie McGuire contributed four and Calynn Lockard had two.

The win was the first challenge for Clopton in this year’s tournament after a 60-24 opening round win over (8) Wellsville and a 39-9 win in the semifinals over (4) Elsberry.

Coach Larry Lagemann said he was proud of the team for a good tournament and knew the championship would be a tough game and they would have to play well to win.

“I thought we had some mental lapses late in the third quarter, once we built a substantial lead. We uncharacteristically turned the ball over and I thought that is what allowed them to get back into the game,” Lagemann explained. “We have to do a better job hitting our free throws down the stretch, but that is the first time all season the girls have been in a tight ball game, so it is good to see them still come out with the victory.”

He added those were the only two areas of concern he noted in the game.

“Statistically we shot the ball well and I thought we did a good job executing our defensive game plan. We knew they were a physical team and I think we showed we can play a physical game as well. This game will only make us better down the road. We still have more than half of our schedule left and we have to make sure we continue to play fundamentally-sound basketball.”

He added that receiving the top state ranking going into the tournament was nice for the girls to be recognized for their hard work and success. He was quick to note that’s is all that can be taken from it.

“Once we get into district play and, hopefully, beyond that, state rankings don’t mean much,” he remarked. “You have to take it one game at a time.”

He pointed out the championship was exciting and the atmosphere was great.

In the opening round, the Lady Hawks outscored Wellsville 18-4 in the first quarter with seven points from Jillian Lockard.

Lockard finished the half with a dozen points and Clopton led the Tigers by 23 at halftime.

Lagemann notched five points in the third quarter for Clopton and the Lady Hawks lead swelled to 28 heading to the fourth.

Clopton held Wellsville pointless from the field in the fourth to trigger the running clock and win the contest by 36 points.

Lockard ended her opening round with four three pointers and 18 points to win the Community State Bank TribCast Player of the Game.

While Elsberry’s slow down style held Clopton under 40 points in the semifinal, the Lady Hawks held the Lady Indians under 10 points total and still won by 30 points on Wednesday.

Five of Elsberry’s nine points came in the first quarter as Mady Kinsler hit a three pointer, but the Lady Hawks racked up nine points with a three from Katie McCrory and points from Kuntz, Lagemann and Brune.

Clopton outscored the Lady Indians 11-2 in the second and 4-0 in the third. The Hawks nearly shut out Elsberry in the second half, if it weren’t for two late free-throws from Claire Henry.

Clopton did shut the Indians out from the field for the final three quarters as the first quarter three was the only shot to fall with the clock running for Elsberry.

McCrory scored 11 points off the bench, behind only 13 from Lagemann, and was named the Community State Bank TribCast Player of the game in the second round of the tournament.

Comments