Clopton All-Tournament Teams

The All-Tournament Team was announced following the championship game on Friday. Ashtyn Lagemann (#20) of the Clopton Lady Hawks was selected the All-Tournament MVP. She was joined on the team (l-r) by Kaitlyn Kuntz of the Lady Hawks, Elly Booth of the Silex Lady Owls, Asjia Troy of the Monroe City Lady Panthers and Jada Summers of the Monroe City Lady Panthers.

The All-Tournament Team was announced following the championship game on Saturday. Stephen Talbert (#40) of the Clopton Hawks was selected the All-Tournament MVP. He was joined on the team (l-r) by Kevin Hammett of the Clopton Hawks, Seth Oliver of the Wellsville-Middletown Tigers, C.E. Talton of the Monroe City Panthers and Derek Richards of the Louisiana Bulldogs.

Comments