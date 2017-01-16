The People's Tribune

Dr. David Marion Murphy, 62, formerly of Silex and Harrisburg died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 at his residence in Altoona.

Visitation was Monday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., with funeral services following immediately after at the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home in Harrisburg, Penn. Father Stephen Vernak served as officiant. Interment immediately followed at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Harrisburg.

He was born May 22, 1954, in Silex. He was a son of the late Fred and Josephine Jones Murphy.

Dr. Murphy practiced medicine in the Harrisburg area for over 20 years. He was highly intuitive and had an immense passion for healing others. Even those who knew him briefly formed the bond of a lifelong friend.

After that, he then worked for long time family friends, Hadley and Padraic Donahue in Altoona.

Dave was a wonderful father, grandfather, brother, friend and colleague. His knowledge and passion will be deeply missed by his loving family as well as the communities he served.

Dr. Murphy is survived by his three sons, Derek Murphy and wife, Natalie, Kevin Murphy and Tristan Murphy and his grandchildren, Adriana Murphy, Lydia Murphy and Sylex Murphy. He is also survived by his four sisters, Patty Snyder, Mary-Jo Mullican, Janet Lenk and Judy Wilhite, his four brothers, Bob Murphy, Ed Murphy, Ron Murphy and Tim Murphy, his best friend, Dave Williams and several nieces, nephews and close friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Fred Murphy, Jr. and Gary Murphy.

