Linda Mae Johnston, 77, of Louisiana died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at the home of her son in Louisiana.

Her desire was to be cremated.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Terry Cook will officiate. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Louisiana.

Linda was born May 29, 1939 in Marshall. Her parents were Fred and Emma Mae Hughlett. She married Don E. Willis on July 13, 1962. He preceded her in death Nov. 19, 1990. To this union was born one son, Don E. Willis II of Louisiana. On Oct. 26, 1996, she married Everett Johnston who preceded her in death Sept. 4, 2009.

She is survived by her son, Don “Pug” Willis II and wife, Tawni of Louisiana; step-daughter, Donna Reich and husband, Wally of Bowling Green; one brother, William Hughlett and wife, Betty of Monroe City; two grandsons, Micah Johnston of Stuttgart, Germany and Hayes E. Willis of Louisiana; nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Emma Mae Hughlett, a niece, Debbie Reick; and a nephew, William Hughlett, Jr.

Linda was in the graduating class of 1957 from Louisiana High School. She had been employed as the office manager of Drug Rack and later stayed home to care for her son.

In her spare time she enjoyed baking, reading, gardening and spoiling her dog, Ace. She was always only a phone call away from friends and family. Over the years, several came to know her as another mother and she treated them all like her own.

Memorials may be given to Pike County Home Health and Hospice, James E. Cary Cancer Center or John Cotton Memorial Animal Shelter, c/o Collier Funeral Homes, Inc., 117 Barnard Dr., Louisiana, MO 63353.

