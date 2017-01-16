The People's Tribune

Raymond Douglas Turnbough, 72, of New Florence, formerly of Louisiana died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at New Florence Care Center in New Florence.

Visitation was from 4-7 p.m., Thursday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. His desire was to be cremated.

He was born May 5, 1944 in Spencerburg to Crewdson and Lena Lawson Turnbough.

He is survived by two sisters, Annabelle Barnett and husband, Danny of Milton, Ill., and Leslie Maylee of Mexico; two brothers, Dale Turnbough of Lebanon, and Terry Turnbough of Bowling Green; a step-daughter, Nellie Meely of New Florence; and grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by four brothers, Johnny, Tom, Harold Lee, and Orville Turnbough; two sisters, Billy Jean McCurdy, and Bertha Duggins; his parents, Crewdson and Lena Turnbough, and his longtime companion, Dorothy Owens.

He had been employed by the Sanitation Department in Louisiana for a number of years.

