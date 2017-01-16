Grace Marie Calcaterra

Grace Marie Moroni Calcaterra, 98, of Vandalia, formerly of Johnston City, Ill., died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment of her cremains will take place at a later date in the St. Carlos Cemetery in Herrin, Ill.

She was born April 24, 1918 in Johnston City, Ill., the oldest of six children to Emil and Luisa Luli Moroni. She married Attilio Angelo “Red” Calcaterra on July 30, 1946 in Herrin, Illinois. He preceded her in death Oct. 4, 2005.

Survivors include one son, Dennis A. Calcaterra and wife, Ruth of rural Vandalia; one granddaughter, Katie Calcaterra and husband, Kurt Peloquin of Brooklyn, N.Y.; also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, John “Shorty” Moroni; four sisters, Lena Fantozzi, Mary Thomas, Edith Leck and Eva Litton.

Grace grew up and attended schools in the Johnston City, Illinois area. She was a long time member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin, Ill.

For many years she helped with St. Mary’s School at the church in Herrin. Grace was an excellent cook and worked for many years at Farris Steak House in Johnston City.

During her free time, Grace enjoyed gardening, cooking, helping neighbors and spending time with her family.

Memorials are encouraged to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School Campaign Fund, 316 W. Monroe Street, Herrin, Ill., 62948.

