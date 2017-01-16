James Edwin Scott, 48, died from pancreatic cancer on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in Spring, Texas.

A visitation was Thursday, Jan. 12 from 3:30-5 p.m., at Resurrection Lutheran Church, Spring, Texas. The funeral followed at 5:30 p.m. Dr. Stephen Sohns officiated. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jim’s life.

Jim was born on March 10, 1968 in Hannibal to parents Jim and Carolyn Scott. Jim was baptized in March of 1968 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hannibal and confirmed in 1982 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Louisiana.

He attended the Louisiana public schools through his graduation in 1986. While attending Louisiana, he played many sports including junior high and high school football, accumulating many personal achievement awards along the way.

He also achieved the Eagle Scout award from the Boy Scouts of America in 1986. He graduated from Baker University in 1991 in Baldwin City, Kan., with a degree in Education.

Jim played football all four years and was named an All-American. He received his master’s degree in Kinesiology from the University of Houston in 1998 in Houston, Texas. Jim was a high school football coach and teacher from 1992 to 2017. Jim was a member of the Texas High School Coaches Association and the Greater Houston Football Coaches Association.

Jim was a great family man and a loving father. He married Priscilla in 1993 and the couple had three wonderful children together. Jim was a social, active man who was deeply involved in his children’s activities, the family’s church and high school football for the majority of his life. He enjoyed football, family, including the dog, and his new truck. His family and friends will always remember him as a strong, caring gentle giant who loved life and fought the good fight.

Jim is survived by his mother, Carolynn Ann Scott of Louisiana; his wife, Priscilla Michelle Scott, of Spring, Texas and his three children, James Hayden Scott, Michelle Christine Scott, and Lauren Nicole Scott; his sister, Kristen Ann Plock and husband, Chris E Plock, their daughter, Kamryn Ann Plock, of Lincoln Neb.; and many loving cousins, uncles, and aunts.

He is preceded in death by his father, James A. Scott of Louisiana; his grandfather and grandmother, Edwin and Esther Bartels of Tobias, Neb.; and his grandfather and grandmother, James and Mildred Scott of Hannibal.

Donations can made to gofundme.com/Coachscottstrong

