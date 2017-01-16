Walter “Gene” Hubbard, 91, of Silex died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 at St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles.

Funeral services were at 1 p.m., Monday at McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory, Troy location with the Rev. Richie Rhea officiating. Interment followed in Star Hope Cemetery, Elsberry.

Visitation was from 2-7 p.m., Sunday at McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory, Troy. Also visitation was Monday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at the McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory.

He was born Oct. 21, 1925 in Foley to Walter and Bessie Mae Thompson Hubbard. Gene had nine siblings and knew what it meant to share and work with others. In 1944, Gene was called to service in the U.S. Army. He continued to serve his country for 21 years of dedicated service.

While still in service, he married his soulmate, Betty Keeton in Pocahontas, Ark., on Jan. 23, 1950. They were blessed with nine children. Because he was serving his country, he served in Japan, Korea, all over the U.S. and Germany. Gene was a P.O.W.in Germany.

He was very patriotic and loved serving and protecting our country. After being honorably discharged and upon his return home, he and Betty opened the B&G Riverside Inn in Old Monroe which operated during the 60’s and 70’s. Gene was also operating his trucking hauling firm called B&G Hauling for over 30 years.

As you can tell, he did not have a lazy bone in his body. Gene was a good provider for his family and will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends.

Surviving are his seven children: Elen Sullivan and husband, Bill of Silex, Leon Hubbard and wife, Pam of Lincoln County, David Hubbard of Lincoln County, John Hubbard and wife, Debra of Lincoln County, Joyce Taylor and husband, Jim of Green Ridge, Sherry Miranda and husband, Ed of Tucson, Ariz., and Jamie Hubbard and wife, Rhonda of Lincoln County; 31 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his daughter-in-law, Carolyn Hubbard; three brother-in-laws: Jesse Keeton and wife, Loretta, Terry Keeton and wife, Sharon, Martin Herring and wife, Carol and his sister-in-law:, Dee Keeton; other relatives and friends.

Gene was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty Hubbard, an infant daughter, Cheryl Hubbard; his son, Michael Hubbard; his three great-grandchildren: Adam Whittenburg, Danica Hubbard and David William Simpson.

Memorials may be made to Honors’ Flight, c/o the funeral home.

