Goldie “Pearl” Ferrie, 97, of Bowling Green died at her residence on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

Services are private .

She was born May 25, 1919, in Dexter, a child of Raymond and Lillian Walcott. At the age of 15, she went to work as a waitress, to help support her family. Soon after, she married the love of her life, Leonard Ferrie. The couple relocated to Florida, where Pearl spent most of her life.

She worked at Pitney-Bowes as a factory line-inspector for many years and later retired from. In her spare-time, Pearl enjoyed playing golf, and spending time at the beach. She owned a beautiful, white, Belgium shepard, named Star, who she loved like a child. Pearl was a kind, loving, sweet woman who will be remembered lovingly by all those who knew her.

Pearl is survived by her beloved sister, Alta B. McDowell of Houston, Texas; sister-in-law, Ardell Walcott of Eureka; her nieces, Michelle Wagstaff of Bowling Green, Janet Richardson and husband, Rick of Moscow Mills, Jeannine Jones and husband, Scott of Elsberry, and Sheryl McGowan and husband, Patrick of Homesdale, Penn.; as well as many other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and two brothers, William Walcott, and Ralph Walcott.

Memorials may be made to the Disabled Veteran’s Association, c/o McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1304 Boone Street, Troy, MO, 63379.

