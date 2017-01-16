Kevin Stuart Orf, 49, of Englewood, Fla., died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016

Kevin was cremated in Englewood, Fla..

Military services pending. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bowling Green.

He was born in Louisiana on Sept. 25, 1967 to James Stuart and Kathleen Kniess Orf.

Survivors include his mother, Kathleen and Jim Branham of Louisiana; a brother, Craig Edward and Vicki (Virginia) Orf; a niece, Samantha; and nephew, Carlos, all of Dallas, Texas; aunt, Marlene Krewson of Hannibal and the late James Krewson; aunts, Yvonne and Kouwe Hofen, Bowling Green, Marie and Boyd Bounds, Farber, Donna and Louie Morriss of Palmyra, Delores Blackwell, Curryville; Sandy and Ben Reid of Bowling Green, Judy and Ed Cochran of Hartsburg, Sue and Chuck Wankel, Curryville.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father, James S. Orf; grandparents, Marlan and Iris Orf and Myron and Evelyn Kniess, uncle, Harold Kniess, aunts, Alice Ena Kniess, Bernadette Kniess Cobb, and Mary Ann Kniess.

Donations may be made to the donor’s choice.

