HELP WANTED 5 Star Nursing Home looking for motivated individuals for RN day shift, 7-3, full or part-time and CNA/NA part-time weekends. All shifts. Competitive pay, full-time benefits, retirement package, flexible scheduling. Elsberry Health Care Center 1827 Hwy. B – Elsberry – 898-2880

IMMEDIATE OPENINGS Trailerman Trailers has immediate openings for long-term employees to add to our manufacturing team. General Laborers: Perform a variety of tasks in the parts, prep and flooring department. Candidates must be familiar with shop equipment, hand tools, power tools, pneumatic tools, and able to accurately read a tape measure. Candidates should be familiar with hoists and forklifts, loading and unloading shipments, inventory and stocking materials. MIG Welders: MIG welding experience plus use of a cutting torch, use of a square and fork truck operation, along with comprehension and math skills. Candidate must be able to interpret prints, diagrams and associated shop paperwork to determine appropriate welding process. Applicant must successfully complete an onsite welding test. Prior experience in a manufacturing setting is a plus. Part-time and full-time positions available. Attendance, attitude, and strong work ethics are key. Applicant must be self motivated, able to communicate well and follow instructions, plus be able to work within a team or in a single station. To apply, please visit www.trailermantrailers.net or stop by Trailerman Trailers, Inc., 19790 Highway 54, Louisiana, MO 63353 for an application. No phone calls please. Pre-employment Drug Testing required. Competitive Wage and Benefit Package (Health Insurance, Retirement Account, Vacation, Paid Holidays and More). Pay Bonus Incentives Available. EOE

EXPERIENCED care givers for evening/night shift positions. We will provide on-the-job training for MA1 certification. Apply in person at Bowling Green Residential Care, 119 W. Centennial.

NOW HIRING IN BOWLING GREEN! Computer/inventory positions available. D&D, 636-462-8069. (x2-15)

NEW JERUSALEM Tabernacle of Praise Church is seeking a piano/keyboard player who plays gospel/contemporary music. Contact Pastor Walter, 636-887-3480. (x4-14)

HELP WANTED Are you tired of being over the road all the time? Do you wish you could be home every day? Twin Valley Transport LLC is seeking a driver that has in his/her possession a valid Class “A” license with Haz-Mat and Tanker endorsements. Driver will be home every day and weekends. Run the hours you desire. All new trucks, no junk! This position requires you be at least 22 years of age, no felonies in the last 5 years, no more than 1 accident in the last 12 months, no more than 3 accidents in 3 years. A clean MVR and at least 6 months CDL “A” driving experience. No major violations in the last 3 years. If interested, please contact Tom @ Twin Valley Transport LLC at 573-324-8616.

SPRING LAKE PORK Family-owned swine operation now hiring entry level production positions. Must be 18 years of age. Valid MO drivers license. Pre-employment drug screen required. Previous production experience helpful but not required. Will train right person. Salary will reflect experience level. Please pick up applications in mailbox at: 6120 Highway MM, Curryville, MO 63339 573-314-4446 Equal opportunity employer

PUBLIC NOTICE REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ENGINEERING/ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES AND REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR GRANT PROJECT MANAGEMENT SERVICES – LOUISIANA SCHOOL DISTRICT. PUBLIC NOTICE REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ENGINEERING/ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES AND REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR GRANT PROJECT MANAGEMENT SERVICES. The Louisiana R-II School District is requesting Statements of Qualifications for an Architectural Engineering Team for grant application assistance, design, and construction administration services, contingent upon award of a grant for a FEMO 361 Safe Room on the Louisiana School Campus located in the City of Louisiana, in Pike County, Missouri. The Louisiana School District is requesting Proposals for a Grant Project Manager for grant application development and grant management contingent upon award of a grant for a FEMA 361 Safe Room on the Louisiana School Campus located in the City of Louisiana, in Pike County, Missouri. The District is currently attempting to obtain grant funding for a FEMA Safe Room. This project is contingent upon award of a grant. Companies interested in submitting qualifications and/or proposals should contact Louisiana School Superintendent, Dr. Todd Smith at smitht@louisiana.k12.mo.us for a formal copy of the Request for Qualifications or the Request for Proposal. Submissions will be due no later than 12 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in the Superintendent’s office located at 3321 Georgia St., Louisiana, MO 63353. The Louisiana School District reserves the right to reject any or all submittals and to waive any informality and irregularity in the qualifications/proposals and to select the firm that is in the best interest of the District and in compliance with the terms set herein. Louisiana School District is an Equal Opportunity Employer and invites the submission of proposals from minority and women-owned firms.

OPENINGS AT PCMH Pike County Memorial Hospital has the following employment opportunites. Please visit our website at www.pcmh-mo.org to apply and join our award-winning team. Full-Time FNP: Clinics – Benefits Eligible Full-Time Eve/Night RN: Med-Surg. – Benefits Eligible Full-Time Info. Services Liaison Benefits Eligible Part-Time Surgery Scrub Tech Possibly a combined position that could lead to full-time. PRN: Cook and PRN – RN (Outpatient Surgery). Apply online or in person at Pike County Memorial Hospital 2305 Georgia • Louisiana, MO 63353 573-754-5531, ext 106 www.pcmh-mo.org EOE

