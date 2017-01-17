Pike Shop Sets Up Changes To Recycling Program

Bowling Green Will Continue To Have Curbside Pick-Up If Numbers Stabilize

Several changes have been made to the recycling program handled by the Pike County Sheltered Workshop to help with expenses since the prices for recycled materials has dropped drastically.

Director Julie Moore noted that curbside pickup will continue in Bowling Green but all materials must be placed in the blue bags that are available for purchase at the workshop or at the Resale Shop on the square. Bags cost 50-cents each and can be bought in a bundle for a slight price reduction.

Moore pointed out that when the program was strongest and picking up for free, there were more than 300 residents taking part in the program. That number dropped to just 17 the first week of the year and only slightly grew the second week to 40 residents. She said the program will have to get at least 300 residents regularly taking part to continue the curbside pickup. The workshop is going to give it three months before reevaluating.

All the recyclable materials must be placed in the blue bags. Even if a resident has cardboard or other materials stacked neatly with a blue bag, only the blue bags will be collected.

The recycling program that Pike County Sheltered Workshop operates keeps a staggering 44 semi-tractor loads of recyclable waste our of the landfill. And even that only represents one percent of the possible recycling effort in Pike County. It is important for families to limit the waste that is carried to landfills.

Plus, it’s hard to find a program more worthy than the Pike County Sheltered Workshop. Almost 40 individuals with disabilities are employed by the recycling program. One supervisor pointed out that people should see the looks on their faces when they received their paychecks. It’s the kind of pride and self-satisfaction that only a job can bring.

The Pike County Commission plans to begin paying $1,000 per month so recycling can be collected at county operations such as the health department, Pike County Memorial Hospital, all the Pike County schools, Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Pike-Lincoln Vo-Tech, Head Start, libraries, etc.

Businesses can pay a $5 per week fee to have all of their recycling cleared away. It was noted this can be billed quarterly, or even paid at the time of service. Moore pointed out the operation looks to be as flexible as possible to keep the program going.

Currently the money received from the state doesn’t even cover overhead.

“We had to start looking for other ways to subsidize wages and overhead,” Moore explained.

Pike Shop will continue to pick up recyclables on Mondays or Tuesdays of each week, dependent upon your trash pick up schedule. A Monday/Thursday schedule will be picked up on Monday and a Tuesday/Friday schedule will be picked up on Tuesdays.

The Pike Shop is an enterprise which provides service for the developmentally disabled. The Pike Shop is able to expand its recycling effort through a grant which will provide a sorting station and baler. The new equipment allows the Pike Shop to process more material.

The blue bags can be purchased at Pike Shop at 900 Bus. 161 South (behind the former Shaon Motors). Bags are also available at the Resale Shop on the square in Bowling Green right next door to The People’s Tribune.

Items that are accepted for recycling include: all number one and two plastics (soda and water bottles, milk jugs, detergent jugs, etc.), all cardboard (large and small), hardback and paperback books, newspaper, ledger paper and office waste (shredded or full), tin cans, aluminum cans, large batteries (tractor, boat, automobile, lawnmower or motorcycle), all clothing, shoes, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals, purses, all computer towers, all cords (computer, appliance, extension, etc.), hard plastic toys (including outdoor equipment).

Items that are not recycled at Pike Workshop include: any container with an opening larger than the bottom (margarine tubs, etc), Styrofoam (convenience store) cups, pill bottles, all glass, or computer monitors.

For additional information contact Moore, director of the Pike County Sheltered Workshop at 324-2205.

