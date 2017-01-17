Poage Brothers Set To Expand Ford Dealership

Clayton Storch Officially Sells Business, Looks Forward To Sales Role

Clayton Storch said selling the Ford dealership he’s worked at for more than 45 years was bittersweet but he plans to sleep much more soundly and take more time off now.

Storch sold the dealership to brothers Jason Poage and Aaron Poage. The deal was finalized on Dec. 12, 2016. The Bowling Green dealership makes six operations the brothers have including in Decatur, Quincy, Wentzville and two in Hannibal. Their father, Dean Poage, started in the business over 56 years ago and the brothers have been working in the business for 25 years.

Storch said he liked the way the family did business and their philosophy for taking care of customers.

“It’s amazing the loyalty people can have for a business and it comes down to being taken care of. It’s true for any sales job, the customer is buying you. I’ve had good luck over the years and Ford makes very good products,” Storch remarked. “I just try to be honest, fair and do what I say I’m going to do. If you treat people well, the rewards are long-term in this kind of job.”

Storch has no plans of retiring just yet. While he has sold the business to the Poage brothers, Storch plans to stay on as a sales man.

“It’s what I started out doing. I was at Southwest Missouri State and my dad called me and wanted to know if he bought the dealership in Bowling Green if I’d work there,” Storch reminisced. “He wanted more of a commitment that me saying I’d try so I told him I would give it five years.”

That was a good enough commitment because Mel Storch purchased the Ford dealership from Ben Gentry in August of 1971. Clayton purchased the business from his father in December of 1988.

Storch noted that he’s enjoyed living in this area.

“It’s been a great job. I’ve also had great staff members…employees that last 30 years. It shows we were all on the same team, rowing in the same direction.”

Storch said that with no children and having celebrated his 67th birthday, even his wife, JoEllen, was nudging him along to make a deal. He pointed out that he didn’t put the business out of sale, he just happened to get four phone calls from interested parties all at once.

“I could see there was a deal to be made.”

Storch also pointed out that everything is moving more into computer-driven business. He noted that he can learn some of it but wasn’t interested in that.

“I still enjoy the selling so as long as they’ll have me, I’ll be here selling. I have a lot of loyal customers who come back over and over.

Storch has been involved in the community over the years, too. He started with the Jaycees and served as a member of the Board of Aldermen and continues to serve the Lions Club.

Storch noted he’ll be looking to get a little more time in on the golf course and a bit more fishing time with some of the responsibility lifted.

“When you’re running a business, you’re constantly running a business. There’s no leaving it.”

Storch noted the future looks bright for Bowling Green and the future of the dealership and he’s looking forward to helping shape that future.

Already the Poage owners have expanded the lot by more than an acre. There are also plans to renovate the show room and other areas of the business.

Jason Poage pointed out that Ford has a very specific way of doing things so it will likely be about a year to make all of the changes.

