Free Small Business Workshop Symposium Slated For Saturday

The Louisiana Economic Development Committee is sponsoring a Free Small Business Workshop Symposium. The workshop is designed to provide information to anyone who is or has been thinking about starting their own business.

The workshop will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21. There will be two sessions of the workshop. The morning session, beginning at 10 a.m will cover items on How to Start A Business. The afternoon session, beginning at 1 p.m. will cover how to Write A Business Plan. There will be a one hour lunch break from 12:00 until 1:00. Participants are free to leave for lunch and return for the afternoon session. Also on hand will be Jackson Jones from the Mercantile Bank in Louisiana to field financial questions for any of the participants.

This workshop will take place in the headquarters building of Stark Bros. Nursery on Hwy. 54 in Louisiana. Please use the rear entrance of the building to access the conference rooms. There will be free refreshments on hand. Please be sure to bring note paper and pens to take notes.

This workshop is open to anyone considering opening a business and it is free to attend. If you would like more information or to register to participate, please contact Darrell Hampsten, Economic Development Director for the City of Louisiana at 573-754-4132 or Diana Huckstep, Louisiana Economic Development Committee President at 314-640-4420.

