Mary Millan was honored with the Citizen of the Year Award at the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce annual banquet that was held on Thursday, Jan. 12.

It was noted that Millan has been a faithful member of the Pike County Fair Board, treasurer at First Christian Church and holds many other roles in the community.

She is pictured with Chamber President Holly Delgman and First Vice President Elisha Koening.

Find more highlights from the event on pages 12-13 of this week’s print edition.

