Yates Moves On In Elks Hoop Shoot

The Northeast District Elks Hoop Shoot contest was held in St. Charles on Jan. 7 with four local contestants competing: Shana Yates, Reece Wommack, Jack Logan and Mason Washington.

Yates came out on top in her age group and will be advancing to the State Hoop Shoot contest to be held in Kirkwood on Feb. 4.

The Elks Hoop Shoot is a free throw program for youth ages 8-13.

The Hoop Shoot is free to all participants and provides youth an opportunity to compete, connect and succeed.

Yates is pictured with Louisiana Lodge 791 Exalted Ruler Marcia Burnett.

