Addie Mae Parks

Addie Mae Park, 84, of Middletown died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at Moore-Pike Nursing Home in Bowling Green.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Friday at Myers Funeral Home in Middletown. The Rev. John Pinkston and the Rev. Gary Powell will officiate. Serving as organist will be Carolyn Shaw. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery in Middletown.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

Mrs. Park was born Aug. 1, 1932, in Santa Fe, a daughter of Edward Sylvester and Carrie Hurd Peak.

Addie was a 1950 graduate of Paris High School. She continued her education at Northeast Missouri State Teachers College, receiving her bachelor of science in Education in 1958. Addie also attended the University of Missouri-Columbia, completing graduate classes.

On June 8, 1968 at the Wellsville Methodist Church, she married Walter Earl Park. They shared over 48 years together.

She was a school teacher for over 36 years, being well respected and loved by all her students. Addie taught sixth grade at Wellsville and also Middletown schools, High School English at Wellsville-Middletown and Van-Far Junior High and High School. Her last eight years of teaching, she taught high school English at Bowling Green High School. After Addie retired, she continued to substitute teach at Vandalia, Bowling Green and Wellsville-Middletown as well as private tutoring.

Addie was a farm wife, helping her husband, Walter, with numerous chores on the farm, with her favorite being farrowing of the pigs.

After her retirement, Addie worked at the Wellsville Optic News as a proof reader and also worked at THC Flea Market and Ohana Flea Market in Wellsville.

Addie was an active member of Bowling Green Methodist Church. She was also a 50-year member of Chapter EC P.E.O.

She enjoyed gardening, canning and raising flowers. Addie also loved her cat, “Monroe” as well as all of her farm animals. Before Addie was married, she loved to attend St. Louis Cardinals baseball games at old Sportsman’s Park.

Addie is survived by her husband, Walter Park, of the home in Middletown; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Peak, of Santa Fe, Selma Flynn, of Wellsville, Carol Fry, of Montgomery City, Eleanor Beck, of Callahan, Florida and Pat Park, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; brother-in-law, Jim Hill, of Bellflower; in addition to a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Edward Clark Peak.

Serving as pallbearers will be Joe Flynn, Taylor Park, Warren Park, Eddie Peak, Jake Peak and Shane Umstattd. Honorary pallbearers will be John Galloway, Gary Hemmann, Bob Shaw, Brad Shramek and Mike Umstattd.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Bowling Green Methodist Church or Cottey College c/o Myers Funeral Home, 203 East Bates Street, Wellsville, MO 63384.

