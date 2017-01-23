The People's Tribune

Services for John William (Jack) Folta, Sr., 88, of Laddonia, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bienhoff Funeral Home in Laddonia with Brother Ken Martin officiating. Burial will be in Laddonia Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home.

Mr. Folta died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at his home.

He was born Oct. 29, 1928 in Martinsburg, the son of John James and Martha Mary Banks Folta. He was married to Virginia Mae Gish on June 25, 1949 in Vandalia. She preceded him in death May 3, 2008.

Survivors include two sons, John William Folta, Jr. of Mexico, and James Michael Folta of Laddonia; three grandchildren, Michael Scott Folta and wife, Tiffany of Laddonia, Melinda Baker and Andrew Folta, both of Springfield; three great grandchildren: and a very special friend, Ann Wasson of Vandalia.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Folta; and one sister, Rose Hakenworth.

Mr. Folta was a lifetime area resident and was Catholic by faith. He owned and operated Folta’s Garage for over 40 years. He was very active in the Laddonia community having served as a former mayor and a city council member for many years. He worked on the Planned Progress Group, the Laddonia Athletic Association, and the Laddonia Community Betterment Association. He was a member of the Midwest Old Threshers Association, the Gasconade County Threshers Association, the Lincoln County Threshers, and the Montgomery County Threshers. He truly enjoyed attending the thresher’s shows, collecting tractors and antique gas engines, going to dances, attending fish fries, bowling, and playing ball in his younger days. In the last two years his favorite pastime was spending time with his great grandson, William Scott Folta.

Pallbearers will be Fred Reinwald, Charles Heim, G.J. Davis, Dustin Lindsay, Billy Stanford, and Loyd Fischer. Honorary pallbearers will be Harold Troesser and William Folta.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Laddonia Cemetery Assn., c/o Patty Meyers, Audrain County Treasurer, 101 N. Jefferson, Room 104, Mexico, MO 65265.

Online condolences may be made at www.bienhofffuneralhome.com.

