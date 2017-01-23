James Traynor

James Dalmon Traynor, 70, of Vandalia, died Friday Jan. 20, 2017, at Boone Hospital in Columbia.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m., Friday at Edgewood Baptist Church with the Rev. Keith Barnhart officiating.

James was born Dec. 8, 1946, in Louisiana, son of Earl Dalmon and Willie Belle Geery Traynor. He was married to Donna Williams. She preceded him in death.

He graduated from Clopton High School and he was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church.

Survivors include one daughter, Cynthia Traynor of Louisiana; seven brothers, Guy William Traynor and wife, Carol of Eolia, Marion Ray Traynor and wife, Kati of Louisiana, Donald Ray Traynor of Bowling Green, Earl Eugene Traynor and wife, Linda of Centralia, Mike Masters Traynor and wife, Cheryl of Silex, Terry Wayne Traynor and wife, Sandy of Louisiana, and Milo Edwin Traynor and wife, Susan of Edgewood; two sisters, Iris Evelyn McCollum and husband, Clyde, Sr. of Center, and Eleanora June Lobb and husband, Larry of Jonesburg; and one grandson, Roger Lawrence of New London.

James was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and one siste, Donna Mae Patrick.

Memorials may be made to the family, c/o Pickering Funeral Home, 403 N. Western, Mexico, MO 65265.

Expressions of sympathy may be given at pickeringfh.com.

