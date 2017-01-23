Katy Ann Scott, 73, of Louisiana departed this life on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 at the Lynn’s Heritage House in Louisiana.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. Bishop Lance R. Foster will officiate. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery in Louisiana.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m., until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.

She was born Dec. 17, 1943 in Paynesville to Henry Curtis Farris and Daisy Lynn Scott. They preceded her in death.

Katy graduated from Clopton High School in Clarksville. She went on to attend and graduated from Deaconess Hospital School of nursing. After graduating from Deaconess she furthered her education by obtaining her bachelor of science from Lindenwood University in St. Charles.

She was employed at Pike County Hospital for many years until her retirement. Katy was a loving and caring person not only to her family but all those she came in contact with during her lifetime.

She was a member of St. Charles Christian Church. In her spare time she enjoyed collecting beanie babies, teddy bears and planting flowers. Katy and her sister Allene were more than sisters, they were best friends and inseparable.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Ananias Lee Stark, Martha Jonetta Webb and husband, Albert, Norman Lee Stark, Josephine Juran, and Eugene Stark.

Katy leaves to cherish her memory, two sisters, Allene Stark, of Louisiana, and Charlene Blair and husband, Kenneth of Omaha, Neb., and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were William King, Gary Blair, Patrick Herring, John Juran, Brandon Juran, and Clarence Lewis.

Comments