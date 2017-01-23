The People's Tribune

Loren V. Umfleet, 79, of Hannibal, formerly of Louisiana died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at Veterans Home in Mexico.

Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m., at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. Pastor Chris Combs, long-time family friend will officiate. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in rural Louisiana.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

Loren was born March 27, 1937 in Perryville to Henry R. Umfleet and Omalea Tedder Umfleet.

He graduated from Louisiana High School with the class of 1955, then served in the U.S. Air Force from January 1956-January 1960 during peace time. He was an Airman 2nd class (E-3) and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and Air Force Longevity Award.

Loren worked as a Cost Accountant at Hercules Incorporated in Louisiana retiring in 2000 after 38 years of service.

He was first married to Dolores Gay Blackwell on May 14, 1960 in Louisiana. Two children were born to this union, Lisa Gay Lawrence and husband, Bruce, and Lorie Leigh Early and husband, Steve, and they survive.

On Jan. 29, 1988 he married Anna Westbrook Friedrich in Las Vegas, Nev. She survives.

Other survivors include a foster son, Elbert W. Logerman and wife, Nicole and their two children, Selena and Kaden of Mexico; six grandchildren, Christopher Wilson and Crystal Wilson of Louisiana, Deidra Lawrence Fairchild and husband, Aaron, Steve Early II and wife, Wendy, Dana Early and wife, Bev and Shawn Early of Bowling Green; eight great-grandchildren, Josh and Jaylen Early, Xavier, Izabella and Zander Fairchild, David Early of Bowling Green, and Ava Barbano and Beckett Wilson of Louisiana. Also four special great-nephews who were like grandsons to him, Christopher, Connor, Carter and Charlie Davis of Troy; a brother in-law, Lloyd “Buddy” Pritchett and wife, Pat of Centralia; and a host of other special nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Mary Rose Hartman and Wanda Pritchett, a half-sister, Esther Irene Rowe, a half-brother, Henry Lawrence Umfleet, a brother in-law, Ruben “Frog” Hartman, a special nephew, Ricky Hartman and a special family friend, Donald E. Monroe.

Loren enjoyed hunting, fishing, doing crossword puzzles, traveling, watching wrestling and collecting caps. In later years he got into recycling.

He was active in RSVP, volunteering many hours each month and also volunteered at Willow Care Center. Loren and Anna participated in the Adopt-A-Highway Program for many years, cleaning up Route M in New London.

Loren was an active member of Providence Baptist Church for over 30 years. He loved the Lord and his church family.

Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Early, Ronnie Pritchett, Christopher Davis, Connor Davis, Carter Davis and Charlie Davis. Pallbearers will be Elbert Logerman, Bruce Lawrence, Christopher Wilson, Chris Davis, Mike Pritchett and Aaron Fairchild.

Memorial contributions may be made to Providence Baptist Church or SSM Hospice of Mexico.

