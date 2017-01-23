Zella Mae Houchins, 86, of Moscow Mills died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 at her home.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Saturday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with Pastor Mark Spence officiating. Burial as in Frankford Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation was from 12-2 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home.

Zella Mae was born Aug. 7, 1930 in Frankford the daughter of Homer Dee and Edna Rebecca Feith Brown. On Aug. 20, 1948 she married Albert Gene Houchins. He preceded her in death on Oct. 7, 2002.

Survivors include two daughters, Charlotte Jean Rowell and husband, Joe of rural Louisiana, and Virginia “Ginny” Lee Watkins and husband, Butch of Moscow Mills; six grandchildren, Gary Joseph Frey and wife, Brandy, Melanie Diane Myers and husband, Tony, Jessica Lynn Dolbeare and husband, Rodney, Chris Watkins and wife, Lydia, Ashley Jean McIntyre and husband, Adam, Michelle Broyles and husband, Jason; 18 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Larry Lee Brown and wife, Kay of Auxvasse.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son, Lynn Dee Houchins July 1952; and a great-grandchild, Joshua Broyles.

Zella Mae grew up and lived in Frankford until 1977 when she moved to Troy then in 2003 she moved to Moscow Mills.

She was a member of the Moscow Mills United Methodist Church, the IOOF Rebecca Lodge – American Legion Auxiliary, Presbyterian Missionary Society and the Director of WIBC Bowling Organization.

Zella Mae was a homemaker all of her life and enjoyed bowling, crafts, reading, bird watching, and helping people. Zella Mae will be truly missed by all her family and friends. We have comfort in knowing that she is with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Pallbearers were Dale Brown, David Brown, Aaron Freymuth, Larry Brown Jr., Tommy Dameron, and Joe Minor. Honorary pallbearers were Dennis Freymuth, Janet Freymuth, Glenn Houchins, Glenna Houchins, Larry Brown, Kay Brown and Bill Unsell.

Memorials may be made to the Mercy Hospice or the Moscow Mills United Methodist Church.

On-line condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com.

