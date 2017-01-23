The People's Tribune

Thomas Leonard Preston, Jr., 59, of Novinger, formerly of Louisiana died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

Funeral services was at 2:30 p.m., Monday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Rev. Frank Welch officiated. Burial was in Mt. Zion Cemetery near Bowling Green.

Visitation was from 11 a.m., time of service Monday at the funeral home.

He was born Dec. 7, 1957 in Louisiana to Thomas L. Preston, Sr. and Martha Louise Shade Preston.

He is survived by seven children, Thomas Preston III of Vandalia, Shelly Perkins Preston of Vandalia, Diane Lopez Preston of Festus, Korey Preston of Mexico, Shane Zumwalt of Hannibal, Christy Huckstep of Bowling Green, and Vanessa Doolin of Mexico; 15 grandchildren; his parents, Thomas, Sr. and Martha Preston of Silex; one sister, Cheryl Traynor of Silex; two brothers, Lesley James Preston of Frankford, and Andrew Preston of St. James; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mr. Preston had attended school at BONCL and Louisiana High School. He was employed with Missouri Department of Conservation since 1998.

He enjoyed fishing, cooking, watching programs on history and wars, going to auctions, and spending time with family.

Honorary pallbearers were Katelynn Harrison and Britinie Harrison. Pallbearers were David Sherman, Nathan Huckstep, Korey Preston, Andrew Preston, Wesley Preston, and Michael Preston.

