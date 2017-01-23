Margie Ann Wilhoit, 57, of Mexico died Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at The Neighborhoods by Tiger Place in Columbia.

Funeral services were at 1 p.m., Thursday at Arnold Funeral Home with the Rev. Bryce Kristofferson officiating. Burial followed in Siloam Cemetery in New Hartford.

Visitation was Thursday from noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

Margie was born Oct. 21, 1959 in Louisiana, the daughter of James Wayland and Molly Marie Emerson Wilhoit.

Survivors include four sisters, Waylene Hiles and husband, Alan of Mexico, Mary Nell Brueggen and husband, Leo of New Hartford, Phyllis Greikerspoor and Doris Jane Griffith, both of Wichita, Kan.; one brother, James Wayland Wilhoit, Jr. and wife, Elizabeth of Louisiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents.

Miss Wilhoit attended Bowling Green High School and was a babysitter. She was a member of Centennial Baptist Church.

Memorial donations may be made to Centennial Baptist Church, c/o Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.

