Vernon Sachs, 82, of Bowling Green died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 at Pike County Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Saturday at Curryville Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Janis Montgomery officiating. Burial was in Siloam Cemetery in New Hartford.

Visitation was from 9-11 a.m., at the Curryville Presbyterian Church.

Vernon was born Oct. 14, 1934 in Bowling Green the son of Anna Marie Sachs.

Survivors include two brothers, Buddy Feldmann of Bowling Green, and Joe Feldmann and wife, Vickie of Bowling Green; a sister, Kaye Feldmann-Williams of Vandalia; five nephews and five nieces.

He was preceded in death by his mother and brother, Robert “Butch” Feldmann.

He was a member of the St. Clement Catholic Church and lived in the Bowling Green and St. Clement area all of his life. Vernon served in the United States Army, was stationed in Germany where he was a member of the rifle team.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1928, enjoyed squirrel hunting, mushroom hunting, fishing, dancing, mowing grass, road tripping and watching the St. Louis Cardinals baseball games.

Pallbearers were Brian Coates, Clint Coates, Scott Craig, Derrick Feldmann, Darrin Feldmann and Michael Gilbert.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

