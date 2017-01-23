Louise Corum, 83, of Bowling Green died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 at Moore-Pike Nursing Home in Bowling Green.

Funeral services were at 1 p.m., Friday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with the Rev. Jeremy Wallace officiating. Burial was in Green Lawn Cemetery in Bowling Green.

Visitation was from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

Louise was born Aug. 2, 1933 in Louisville, the daughter of James Edmond and Ethel Gladys Worthington Fletcher. On Aug. 29, 1954 in Bowling Green, she married Raymond H. Corum. He preceded her in death July 17, 1998.

Survivors include two daughters, Sandy Buchanan and husband, Jack of Nebo, Ill., and Kathy Orf and husband, Les of New Hartford; four grandchildren, Leslie Ray Orf Jr. and wife, Danielle, Mark Edmond Orf and wife, Nichi, Joseph Ray Buchanan and wife, Traci, Bethany Marie Burdick and husband, Bill; seven great grandchildren Emilie Nichole Orf, Caiman Ray Orf, Bryce Raymond Orf, Zoe Jean Orf, Jaxon Dean Buchanan, Tyn Landry Burdick, and Tayt Abren Burdick.

She was preceded in death by her husband, grandson, William Ray Orf; brothers, JC Fletcher, Glenn Fletcher and infant brother, Carl Fletcher.

Louise lived in Pike County all of her life spending most of her life in Bowling Green. She was a Baptist by faith. She and her husband owned and operated Bankhead’s and later Corum’s Trash & Treasure Resale Shop until retirement.

Pallbearers were Leslie Orf Jr, Mark Orf, Joe Buchanan, Bethany Burdick, Larry Hendrix and Andy Worthington.

Memorials may be made to Pike County Health Department, Home Health and Hospice.

