Help Wanted

SPRING LAKE PORK Family-owned swine operation now hiring entry level production positions. Must be 18 years of age, Valid MO drivers license, Pre-employment drug screen required. Previous production experience helpful, but not required. Will train right person. Salary will reflect experience level. Please pick up applications in mailbox at: 6120 Highway MM, Curryville, MO 63339 573-314-4446 Equal opportunity employer

NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS Looking for compassionate, caring, self-motivated individual to care for elderly residents in assisted living setting full-time, 12-8 and part-time 4-12. Must be or willing to train to be Level 1 Medication Aide. Competitive wages. Must be willing to work flexible shifts. Must pass pre-employment drug screen. Apply in person only. Phone calls not accepted. Lynn’s Heritage House 800 Kelly Lane – Louisiana, MO. EOE

RN/LPN evening and night shifts available. Competitive salary. benefits include medical, dental, vision and 401K with paid vacation. Apply in person at Gamma Road Lodge, 250 E. Locust, Wellsville, or online at www.gammaroadlodge.com. (3-17)

SOMEONE to do sewing and work with a quality machine. 324-9972. (x4-17)

NEW JERUSALEM Tabernacle of Praise Church is seeking a piano/keyboard player who plays gospel/contemporary music. Contact Pastor Walter, 636-887-3480. (x4-14)

PIKE COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL has the following employment opportunites. Please visit our website at www.pcmh-mo.org to apply and join our award-winning team. Full-Time FNP Clinics – Benefits Eligible Full-Time Eve/Night RN Med-Surg. – Benefits Eligible Part-Time Surgery Scrub Tech Possibly a combined position that could lead to full-time PRN – Cook and PRN – RN (Outpatient Surgery). Apply online or in person at Pike County Memorial Hospital 2305 Georgia • Louisiana, MO 63353 573-754-5531, ext 106 www.pcmh-mo.org EOE

