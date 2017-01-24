It’s Bowling Green Tournament Time!!

Lady Cats Throttle Silex In Tournament Opener

The defending champion, second-seeded Bowling Green Lady Cats picked up a big opening round win over (7) Silex, 49-24 in the opening round on Monday.

The Lady Cats took it to Silex in the opening round, jumping out to a 15-4 lead. The Lady Owls were held to baskets from Elly Boothe and Halle Mueller. Bowling Green got seven points from Kara Meyer and three-pointers from Gabi Deters and Jaylen Early.

Bowling Green increased the lead with a 15-9 second quarter with a pair of threes from Meyer and five more points from Deters. Silex got a pair of buckets from Mollie Stanek.

The Lady Cats went into the third quarter leading 30-13. Both teams only managed four points each in the third but Bowling Green put away with a 17-7 final frame. The Lady Cats went 9-14 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Meyer led the way for the Lady Cats and earned the Community State Bank TribCast Player of the Game with a 20-point night. Other scoring for Bowling Green: Deters, 8; Alyssa Starks, 5; Early, 5; Kinley Charlton, 4; Caitlin Billhartz, 4; Kassiah Skinner, 2; KateLynn Charlton, 2; Morgan Billings, 1.

Boothe and Stanek each had eight points for the Lady Owls. Chloe Kimion, Kate McDonald, Mueller and Allison Harmon each had two points.

Bowling Green will face (3) North Callaway in the championship semifinal at 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday. Silex will take on (6) Winfield in the consolation semifinal in the middle school gym.

Clopton Advances With Win Over Louisiana

The top-seeded, state-ranked Clopton Lady Hawks advanced handily with a 72-17 victory over seventh-seeded Louisiana in the opening round of the Bowling Green Invitational on Monday, Jan. 23.

The teams faced off last week with Clopton gaining the 96-28 win.

The opening round game started strong for the Lady Hawks as they held Louisiana to just three points on free throws from Jasmin Burse and Kyjiah Clark. Clopton went on to knock down 24 points with seven points each from Ashtyn Lagemann and Cassie Brown.

The Lady Hawks continued that pace into the second quarter, outscoring Louisiana 28-6 as the team got nine points from Emily Brune and six from Jillian Lockard. Louisiana got a three-pointer from Samantha Henderson and three more free throws from Burse.

Clopton led 47-9 at halftime and kept charging forward throughout the second half. The Lady Hawks outscored Louisiana 18-4 in the third and 8-4 in the final frame.

Many members of the Lady Hawks squad got on the board in the opening round game. Kaitlyn Kuntz led the way with 17 points. Other scoring for Clopton: Lockard, 12; Brune, 9; Lagemann, 8; Katie McCrory, 8; Brown, 7; Tori Werkmeister, 3; Katelynn Hammett, 3; Maya Street, 2; Kassie McGuire, 2.

Henderson led scoring for Louisiana with six points. Burse added five, Raelee Burse had three points, Brianna St. Clair had two and Clark ended the night with one point.

Clopton moves on to face fifth-seeded Elsberry in the championship semifinal at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Elsberry came from behind to defeat (4) Van-Far in the opener.

Louisiana will take on fourth-seeded Van-Far in the consolation semifinal on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Van-Far Falls Late In Game To Elsberry

Despite a strong start by fourth-seeded Van-Far in the opening round of the Bowling Green Tournament, (5) Elsberry was once again able to work from behind to secure the win, 28-25.

Earlier this season the teams squared off and Elsberry was able to get the come-from-behind win by five points in the fourth quarter. The tournament opener was eerily familiar.

The Lady Indians jumped out to an 11-0 lead after holding Elsberry scoreless throughout the first quarter. Van-Far’s Reaghan Case drained three treys and the team got a field goal from Jordan Garner in the opening frame.

Elsberry began inching back and pushed the pace on Van-Far in the second quarter. Elsberry outscored Van-Far 12-5 in the second quarter. Van-Far was held to a three-ponter from Jayda Borgmeyer and a bucket from Lexi DeTienne. Elsberry picked up five from Tess Weakly as they started to find a groove by halftime.

Van-Far led 16-12 as the third quarter opened. Elsberry immediately cut the lead to two with a first play basket from Megan Hagemeier.

The teams exchanged baskets until a three-pointer by Elsberry’s Mady Kinsler cut the Van-Far lead to just one point, 22-21 with about five minutes left in the quarter.

The score didn’t change until over a minute remaining following several miscues by both teams. Elsberry tied the score at 22 with a free throw from Hagemeier. Time ran out before either team could complete another play.

With the score knotted at 22, the teams went into the fourth quarter where the lead switched two more times as Horne put Elsberry up first then Jayle Jennings responded with a three-pointer to put Van-Far up by one. The score was knotted again at 25 and then Elsberry took the lead on a pair of free throws by Kinsler.

Elsberry was able to add a couple of more points to the lead and the defense held off a couple of Van-Far’s attacks in the final seconds.

Van-Far fell 28-25. Case led the scoring with her nine points from the first quarter. Borgmeyer and Jennings each had five points, Garner had four and DeTienne finished the night with two.

Kinsler led Elsberry with 12.

Van-Far will take on (8) Louisiana in the consolation semifinal on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

All 22 games of the tournament will be featured and archived on TribCast, along with photos, at www.thepeoplestribune.com.

