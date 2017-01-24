Clopton Courtwarming 2017

Clopton Courtwarming was held on Friday, Jan. 20 as the boy’s team squared off with North Callaway.

Emily Brune and Stephen Talbert (seated) were crowned queen and king during the coronation.

The court includes: Stephanie Talbert (freshman), Cassie Brown (senior), Calynn Lockard (sophomore), Ashtyn Lagemann (senior), KayLea McGuire (junior), Kassie McGuire (senior), Caleb Cobb (junior), Collin Lockard (senior), Michael Wright (sophomore), Scott Kuntz (senior), Shawn Yates(freshman), and Kevin Hammett (senior). First grade attendants were Madelynne Williams and Joey Henderson.

The Clopton Hawks squared off with North Callaway in the courtwarming game. The Hawks won 55-39 following a strong second half. Coach Craig Smith noted the win was good for the seniors and hopes it serves as motivation in the Bowling Green Tournament. The Hawks are seeded first in the tournament and will take on (8) Silex in the opening round on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 5:30 p.m.

