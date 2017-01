2017 Van-Far senior Jayda Borgmeyer signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Hannibal LaGrange University on Friday, Jan. 20.

Pictured, front row (l-r): her mother, Joanna Borgmeyer, Jayda Borgmeyer, and father, Derek Hull. Second row, Hannibal LaGrange University head basketball coach Abby Schultz and Van-Far High School head coach Kelly Orf.

