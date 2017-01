Join The People’s Tribune Friday (1/27) for TribCast coverage of Ladies Championship Night at the 92nd Annual Bowling Green Tournament!

Championship – 7:00 PM – (1)Clopton Hawks vs. (2)Louisiana Bulldogs

Third Place – 5:20 PM – (5)Bowling Green Bobcats vs. (3)Van-Far Indians

Consolation – 4:00 PM – (4)Elsberry Indians vs. (6)North Callaway Thunderbirds

