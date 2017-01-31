Robert ‘Rod’ Gerard Humphrey

Robert “Rob” Gerard Humphrey, 45, of Silex, formerly of St.Louis died Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 11:30 a.m., at McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory in Troy. Interment will be in Sulphur Lick Cemetery, Silex.

Banquet immediately following interment at McCoy Blossom Funeral Home Banquet Room.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9-11:30 a.m., at McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory.

He was born June 26, 1971 in St. Louis to Donald and Jane Bretz Humphrey. Rob grew up in St. Louis with his two brothers, Dean and James. After attending the local schools, Rob went to college and became an R.N. He had worked at SSM-Wentzville for the last 10 years.

Rob was blessed with two wonderful children, Gabrielle and Nicholas. He attended the. Sulphur Lick Baptist Church and was a member of Lincoln County Moose Lodge.

He loved the color purple and enjoyed hunting, loved the outdoors and taking his kids on vacation. He could often be found at car shows, races and watching NASCAR. He loved to work on cars with his favorite being Oldsmobile. Rob was a U.S. History Buff who participated in Civil War reenactments.

Rob will be remembered lovingly by all those who knew him.

He is survived by his children, Gabrielle Humphrey of Hazelwood, and Nicholas Humphrey of Hazelwood; two brothers, Dean B. Humphrey and wife, Sheila of Chesterfield, and James F. Humphrey and wife Maria of St. Louis; and six nieces and nephews as well as many other family members and friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents.

