Sawyer Steven Craigmiles

Graveside services for Sawyer Steven Craigmiles, stillborn infant of Michael and Carrie Johnston Craigmiles of Louisiana were at 2 p.m., Sunday at Riverview Cemetery in Louisiana. Andrew VanBebber officiated.

Sawyer is survived by his parents, Michael “Chris” Craigmiles, Jr. and Carrie Ann Johnston Craigmiles; a brother, Michael “Chris” Craigmiles, III of Louisiana; his paternal grandparents, Lonnie and April Gollaher of Louisiana; maternal grandfather, Roy Johnston of Bowling Green; maternal grandmother, Rebecca Johnston of Elsberry; paternal great-grandfather, William G. Craigmiles of Detroit, Ill.; maternal great-grandfather, Gary Rogers of Warrenton; aunts, uncles, and cousins. Sawyer is also survived by his Godparents, Josh and Leah Morton of Pleasant Hill, Ill.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Michael “Chris” Craigmiles, Sr.; paternal great-grandparents, Betty Charlton Grote of Louisiana, and Jewell Grote of Bowling Green; paternal great-grandmother, Lois Harpole; maternal great-grandmother, Wanda Rogers, and maternal great-grandparents, Bill and Emma Scott.

Honorary pallbearers were Cade Waddell, Alex Sagastume, Logan Collins, Mitchell Campbell, Alexander Grogan, and Steven Craigmiles.

