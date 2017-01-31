Richard Wayne Couch, 70, of rural Louisiana, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral services were at 1 p.m., Saturday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Rev. Charles Moore officiated. Burial was in Riverview Cemetery in Louisiana.

Visitation was from 11 a.m., until time of service at 1 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home.

He was born July 18, 1946 in Pittsfield, Ill., the son of Harold and Vera Murphy Couch. He married Martha Jane Wyatt May 12, 1973 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Bowling Green.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Jane Wyatt Couch of the home; two sons, Lewis Wayne Motley of Bowling Green, and Anthony Joseph Motley of Louisiana; five daughters, Celia Gerber of Louisiana, Elizabeth Bowen and husband, Clifton of Bowling Green, Marcy House and significant other, Joe Ramsey, Toni Shepard and husband, Lew, and Penny Roan, all of Louisiana; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one brother, Phillip Couch of Farmington; two sisters, Deanie Kolmon of Springfield, and Martha Caldwell of Ashburn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Vera Murphy Couch; two brothers, James Couch and Terry Couch; one sister, Mary Alice Zumwalt; one granddaughter, Paula Rose Motley; and a grandson, Andrew James Mitchell.

Richard had been employed as a heavy equipment operator for WCA Waste Corporation in Bowling Green until ill health forced him to retire.

He was a member of the Noix Creek Baptist Church. He enjoyed riding his Motorcycle with the Road Riders For Jesus and enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time in the outdoors.

Honorary pallbearers were Terry Couch II, Brice Motley, and Kayden Motley. Pallbearers are Lance Mitchell, Jeffrey Clayton, Jesse Decamp, Jason Decamp, Zachary Whitehead, and Justin House.

