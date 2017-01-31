The People's Tribune

Douglas A. Grote, 49, of New Hartford died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at SSM St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Charles.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Monday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green, with the Rev. Mike Dallas officiating. Burial was in St. Clement Cemetery.

Visitation was from 3-7 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.

Doug was born Sept. 7, 1967 in Louisiana, the son of Kenny Anthony and Wanda Lee Strickland Grote.

Survivors include his mother, Wanda Grote of New Hartford; four sons, Dylan Grote, Kurt Grote, Kale Kieffer and Kellen Kieffer, all of New Hartford; a daughter, Kylie Kieffer of Springfield; fiancée, Terri Benedetto of New Hartford; two brothers, Gregory Grote of Indianapolis, Ind., and Timothy Grote of New Hartford; a sister, Victoria Pritchett and husband, Steven of New Hartford; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenny Grote, who passed away in April 2009; infant brother, Mark Grote; maternal grandparents, Ernest and Letha Strickland; and paternal grandparents, Max and Irene Grote.

Doug lived in New Hartford his entire life and worked the family farm. He was also a deer hunter. Doug was baptized at and had attended St. Clement Catholic Church.

He enjoyed farming and taking care of his cattle. Doug was a member of the Pike County fair board as well as a 10-year member of the Pike County Water Supply district where he had served as vice-president. Doug enjoyed truck and tractor pulls and was a member of the MO Farm Pullers. Most of all he enjoyed his family.

Serving as pallbearers were Claude Niemeyer, Jamie Niemeyer, Leonard Hopke, Bill Young, Joe Grote and Scott Craig. Honorary pallbearers were Kevin Parsons, Steve Parsons, Jason Pritchett and Jordan Pritchett.

Memorials may be made to the family, c/o the funeral home to be used for his sons’ education expenses.

