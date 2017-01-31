The People's Tribune

William “Bill” Thomas Brown Sr., 80, of Louisiana died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Maple Grove Lodge.

Celebration of Life services were at 2 p.m., Saturday at Elmwood Presbyterian Church with visitation from 1 p.m., until time of services. Pastor Mark Burkey officiated. Interment of cremains will be held at a later date.

He was born May 18, 1936 in Springfield, Ill., to Parsie and Martha Brown of Whiteside. He married Veda Underwood in Hernando, Miss., on June 30, 1956. She survives.

He is also survived by two sons, William “Bill” T. Brown Jr., and wife, Loretta of Bowling Green, and John Brown and wife, Bonnie of Raleigh, N.C.; three grandchildren, Amy Haislet and husband, Rodney of Bowling Green, Brandon Brown and Nolan Brown of Jacksonville, Fla.; two great-grandsons, Nathan Haislet of Bowling Green, and Roman Brown of Jacksonville, Fla.

Bill was employed by Sonoco Paper Products for 30 years. He was later employed as a custodian for Louisiana schools.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

