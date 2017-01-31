William “Bill” Hoaglin, 65, of Louisiana died Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 at St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles.

His desire was to be cremated. No services are scheduled at this time.

He was born July 14, 1951 in Louisiana to James F. and Lydia E. Harrison Hoaglin. He was married to Lillian “Kay” Russell on June 14, 1974 in Louisiana. He preceded him in death on Feb. 8, 2016.

He is survived by one grandson, Jericho Olson of Louisiana; his mother, Lydia Hoaglin of Louisiana; three daughters, Mary Hoaglin of Louisiana, Sara Collins and husband, Caleb of Vandalia, and Lydia Warren and husband, Brandon of Louisiana; a sister, Helen Cisco and husband, Herbert of Louisiana; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Hoaglin, and a sister, Ruth Traynor.

Bill was a lifelong resident of Louisiana. He graduated from Louisiana High School in 1969. He was employed with the City of Louisiana street department for over 40 years and retired as a foreman in 2016.

He was a member of the Elks Lodge 791 in Louisiana. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards with friends, photography, being in the countryside “Running the Hills” with his grandson Jericho, taking care of his dog, Lila, and spending time with his family whom he cared for deeply.

Memorials can be given to the family, c/o Collier Funeral Homes, Inc., 117 Barnard Drive, Louisiana, MO 63353.

