Emma Colbert, 82, of Louisiana died Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal.

As per her wishes no services are planned. Cremation rites were conducted under the direction of Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes in Bowling Green.

Emma was born April, 14, 1934 in Bowling Green, the daughter of James Ernest and Margaret Elizabeth Griffith Patrick. She married James Arlie Colbert Aug. 4, 1957. He preceded her in death Jan. 20, 2000.

Survivors include a son, Robert Patrick and wife, Ella of Bowling Green; one daughter Barbara Hager and husband, Sammy of Louisiana; step-son, James Robert Lee; eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; sisters, Alberta “Pat” Robinson of Louisiana and Mary Ruth Williamson of Bartlesville, Okla.; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son, Samuel Dennis Colbert and step-daughter, Betty Lou Barron.

Emma lived in Louisiana most of her life and was a member of the Elmwood Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed reading and word search puzzles.

She worked at Bruce’s Market for over 20 years until she retired.

