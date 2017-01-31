Willard Glenn Dempsey, 81, of Louisiana died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at the Maple Grove Lodge in Louisiana.

Willard’s wishes were to gift his body to science with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

He was born July 15, 1935 in Pike County, the son of William Lee and Jewel Darlene Vannoy Dempsey.

Survivors include two sons, Glenn Harvey Dempsey, and Douglas E Dempsey; two brothers, Leon Dempsey and wife, Mary Ann of Vandalia, and Bobby Dempsey and wife, Mary Lou of Bowling Green; a sister, Rose Kaiser of Paris.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Charlene Nappier, and Mary Lou Henderson.

Willard resided in Pike County his entire life and was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He served in the United Sates Army from 1957-60.

He worked as a union painter. Willard worked on many project around Pike County and surrounding areas, including the Champ Clark Bridge and the Hercules plant.

Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes in Bowling Green is in charge of arrangements.

