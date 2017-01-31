Click Here to Visit Jim Trenary Chevrolet of Troy
The People's Tribune

Willard Glenn Dempsey

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2017 and filed under Obituaries. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Willard Glenn Dempsey, 81, of Louisiana died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at the Maple Grove Lodge in Louisiana.

Willard’s wishes were to gift his body to science with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

He was born July 15, 1935 in Pike County, the son of William Lee and Jewel Darlene Vannoy Dempsey.

Survivors include two sons, Glenn Harvey Dempsey, and Douglas E Dempsey; two brothers, Leon Dempsey and wife, Mary Ann of Vandalia, and Bobby Dempsey and wife, Mary Lou of Bowling Green; a sister, Rose Kaiser of Paris.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Charlene Nappier, and Mary Lou Henderson.

Willard resided in Pike County his entire life and was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He served in the United Sates Army from 1957-60.

He worked as a union painter. Willard worked on many project around Pike County and surrounding areas, including the Champ Clark Bridge and the Hercules plant.

Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes in Bowling Green is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com.

Comments

The People's Tribune Inc is a BBB Accredited Business. Click for the BBB Business Review of this Newspapers in Bowling Green MO